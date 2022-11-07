iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.39 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89.

