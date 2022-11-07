iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 18,889,381 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

