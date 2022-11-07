iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after buying an additional 333,937 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

