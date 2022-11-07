iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $461,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,816. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

