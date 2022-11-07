iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.54% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $61,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
