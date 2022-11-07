iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. 8,267,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

