iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lifted by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,384. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

