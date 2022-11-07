iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 199,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $150.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

