iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

