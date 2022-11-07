Islay Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.8 %

Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.10%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

