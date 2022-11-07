Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $208,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:ABG opened at $153.88 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Asbury Automotive Group Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
