Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $208,000.

NYSE:ABG opened at $153.88 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

