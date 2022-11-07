Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 837 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,671. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.