Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

