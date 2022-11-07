Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

