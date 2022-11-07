Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,678,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,896,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,131,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,916,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $103.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

