Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 360.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.0 %

FTNT opened at $46.65 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.