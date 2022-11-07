Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,237,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

