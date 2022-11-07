Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services Price Performance

CSVI stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Computer Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Computer Services Increases Dividend

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 18.30%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Computer Services

(Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

