Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter worth $32,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter worth $274,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $7,122,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCard Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCRD opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.73. CoreCard Co. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

