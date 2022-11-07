Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
NASDAQ JOUT opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $117.99.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.82 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.86%.
Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Further Reading
