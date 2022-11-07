Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million. Itron also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Cowen reduced their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

ITRI traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 583,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,906. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

