Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million. Itron also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 583,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,906. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itron by 16.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

