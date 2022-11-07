Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 18,729 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Okta Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. 5,512,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,080. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.21. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.