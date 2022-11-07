Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JOBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares in the company, valued at $272,652,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 441,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,482,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

