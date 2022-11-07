Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $836.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.81% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $836,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 162,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,440.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.86. 748,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,706,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.