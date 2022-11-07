Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $515,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.