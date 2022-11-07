Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 190,077 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,077 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 101,877 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 262,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

IAGG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 296,985 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

