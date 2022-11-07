Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 3,645 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.93. 37,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

