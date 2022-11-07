Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 890,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,833,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. 46,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,977. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.