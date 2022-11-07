Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 628,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.