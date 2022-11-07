Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,069 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.59. 67,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,424. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.