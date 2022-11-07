Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 5,888,242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888,242 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 17.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $1,279,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

