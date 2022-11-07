Joystick (JOY) Trading Up 7% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $118.30 million and $142,498.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,822.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008140 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022755 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00253281 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.61054915 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $179,292.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

