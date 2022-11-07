JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 930

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 930 ($10.75) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($13.97) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.23).
Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 976.20 ($11.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 897.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 912.91. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
