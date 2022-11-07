JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,600

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($69.37) to GBX 5,600 ($64.75) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($93.65) to GBX 7,000 ($80.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,750 ($78.04).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,308 ($61.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 973.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,907.01.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

