JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 403

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 403 ($4.66) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.03) to GBX 470 ($5.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.32) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.29) to GBX 350 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 392.60 ($4.54).

LON TRN traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 307.50 ($3.56). The company had a trading volume of 227,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.24. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.69 ($4.82). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

