Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00006638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $434.06 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00088476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001349 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 316,264,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,294,476 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

