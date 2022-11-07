Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.81 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00006474 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $420.75 million and $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00085486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 316,471,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,466,840 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

