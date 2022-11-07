Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. 20,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

