Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.46. 47,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $247.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.86.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

