Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.54. 52,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

