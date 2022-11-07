Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 132,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.60 on Monday, hitting $470.90. 31,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

