Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 548,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.4% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $44.66. 240,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,530,061. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

