Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,068 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 10.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Adobe by 37.1% during the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 850,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $387,277,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.20. 85,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.