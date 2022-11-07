Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $15.78 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

TMO traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.03. The firm has a market cap of $194.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $25,539,394 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

