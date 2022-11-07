Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $27.45 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 108,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

