Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,464. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

