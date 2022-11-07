Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average is $192.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

