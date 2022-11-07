Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $196.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

