Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.06 on Monday, hitting $363.47. 38,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

